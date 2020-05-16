American Campus Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 97.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

