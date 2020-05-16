AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.69

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 79477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMADY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

