Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,674 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

