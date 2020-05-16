Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 39,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

