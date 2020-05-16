Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

