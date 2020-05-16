Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE:EGP opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

