Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $112.74 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

