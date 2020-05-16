Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 874,449 shares of company stock valued at $61,818,007. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

