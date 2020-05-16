Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.