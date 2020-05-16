Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 99,390 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,529,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 966,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 752,988 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

