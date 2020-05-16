Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.