Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $662,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

