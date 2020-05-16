Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $660,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

