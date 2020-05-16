Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $156.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

