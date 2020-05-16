Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 440,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $37.54 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

