Alps Advisors Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 148,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

