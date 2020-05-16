Alps Advisors Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,919,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

