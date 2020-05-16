Alps Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

