Alps Advisors Inc. Has $647,000 Position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Replimune Group worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

