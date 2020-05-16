Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,566,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $222.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.