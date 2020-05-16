Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $972.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.53. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.