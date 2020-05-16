Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,658 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE EQC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 129.65 and a quick ratio of 129.65.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.