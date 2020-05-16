Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

