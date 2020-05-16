Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,289 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.