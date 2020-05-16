Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth about $92,358,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

ABMD opened at $184.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

