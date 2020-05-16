Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

RLJ opened at $8.46 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

