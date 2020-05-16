Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 27.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,160,435 shares of company stock valued at $780,690,220. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $26.93 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

