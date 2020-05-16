Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,040 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 18.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $17.66 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

