Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -1.30

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

