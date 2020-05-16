Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,891,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

