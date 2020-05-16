Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

