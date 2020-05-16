Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

