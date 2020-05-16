Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

