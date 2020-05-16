Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Reiterated by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AESE. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.84% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

