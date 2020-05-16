Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) CAO Robert J. Fouch Sells 59,065 Shares

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $19.04.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $350.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

