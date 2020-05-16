Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.