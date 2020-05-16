Alex Smith Buys 84 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £186.48 ($245.30).

On Friday, February 14th, Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $278.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.29. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16).

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

