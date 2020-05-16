Alec Pismiris Purchases 8,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) Stock

Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris bought 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$64,000.00 ($45,390.07).

ASX FNT opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Frontier Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Frontier Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry, gold/silver epithermal, gold-base metal skarn, and lead-zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulago exploration licence (EL) 1595 and Muller Range EL 2356 located in Papua New Guinea; and EL 2531 -Tolukuma Tenement in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

