Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $645.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

