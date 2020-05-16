Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. B. Riley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3,591.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 674.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

