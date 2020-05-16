Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 27880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM Sponsored will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.