Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALRN. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

