Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,117,000 after buying an additional 273,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after buying an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,230,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.