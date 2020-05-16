AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $25.28 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

