AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.24. AEGON shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,854,426 shares traded.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get AEGON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in AEGON by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 79.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AEGON by 42.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,780 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.