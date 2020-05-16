AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.24. AEGON shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,854,426 shares traded.
AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.
About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
See Also: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.