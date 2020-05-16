Adams Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.15. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.