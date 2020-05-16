Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

