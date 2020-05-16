Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
