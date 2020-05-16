Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

