Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Absolute Software earned a media sentiment score of -2.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Absolute Software stock opened at C$12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.04. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.25. The company has a market cap of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 48.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,210,914.65.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

