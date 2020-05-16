Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($23.69).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €13.89 ($16.15) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.94 and a 200 day moving average of €24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.